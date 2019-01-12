Solari reluctant to offer Isco Madrid reprieve

Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari is showing little inclination to bring Isco into his starting XI as he plots a return to winning ways in LaLiga

Madrid head to Real Betis on Sunday on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend that left them fifth in Spain's top flight.

That result followed a 2-2 draw at Villarreal, although there was a restorative 3-0 Copa del Rey win over Leganes in midweek.

Isco featured as a substitute in all three of those matches and the Spain playmaker has only started once under Solari, scoring twice in December's 6-1 Copa win over minnows Melilla.

"He is good, the same as the other players who have been training," said Solari.

"I would love for all of the players to play more, the less enjoyable part of the job is deciding upon a line-up and leaving people out.

"I am not the one who should give advice to Isco, a footballer who has played for many seasons in Spain's top division.

"He has the experience necessary to know what he has to do."

Teenage forward Vinicius Jr is a doubt following a bout of flu.

"We don't know if Vinicius will travel," Solari added.

"The strength of Real Madrid is the togetherness [of the squad].

"The positive sign is that an 18-year-old has come in and is doing so well."