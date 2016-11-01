Solbakken hoping for Leicester revenge

Copenhagen head coach Stale Solbakken insists Leicester City provided no surprises in their previous Champions League clash as the Danish side look to "sneak" a win on Wednesday.

Riyad Mahrez's goal proved the difference as the Premier League champions won a third consecutive Group G game, but Copenhagen are seeking revenge as the two teams go head-to-head again.

And Solbakken believes his men can follow up a good performance in England with a victory on home turf.

"They played like we expected - maybe even more direct than in previously games," he told a pre-match news conference. "They used Jamie Vardy a lot.

"They have never been obsessed with possession so it wasn't a big surprise. They've had great success with it so why not continue.

"We were prepared, we dealt with it. Leicester created two chances. We were maybe a bit lucky with the disallowed goal.

"But holding Leicester during 90 minutes in a difficult away game is very good. Hopefully we can do that tomorrow and sneak one in ourselves."