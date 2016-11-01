Solbakken hoping for Leicester revenge
After a narrow defeat at Leicester last month, Stale Solbakken believes Copenhagen can beat an English side that offered no surprises.
Copenhagen head coach Stale Solbakken insists Leicester City provided no surprises in their previous Champions League clash as the Danish side look to "sneak" a win on Wednesday.
Riyad Mahrez's goal proved the difference as the Premier League champions won a third consecutive Group G game, but Copenhagen are seeking revenge as the two teams go head-to-head again.
And Solbakken believes his men can follow up a good performance in England with a victory on home turf.
"They played like we expected - maybe even more direct than in previously games," he told a pre-match news conference. "They used Jamie Vardy a lot.
"They have never been obsessed with possession so it wasn't a big surprise. They've had great success with it so why not continue.
"We were prepared, we dealt with it. Leicester created two chances. We were maybe a bit lucky with the disallowed goal.
"But holding Leicester during 90 minutes in a difficult away game is very good. Hopefully we can do that tomorrow and sneak one in ourselves."
