Soldado wants to continue feel-good factor

Victory over Stoke at White Hart Lane would represent a third success in seven days for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Thursday's UEFA Europa League win over Asteras Tripolis followed up a come-from-behind Premier League triumph at Aston Villa last weekend.

And Soldado is eager for Tottenham, who have lost three of their five home league games this term, to build additional momentum as they aim to make up ground on the top four.

"We feel good away from home after the Villa game and now we need to follow that up at home in the league in front of our own fans," Soldado told the club's official website.

"Our next Premier League match is at home against Stoke, which will be a difficult game, but we need to get another three points.

"With our supporters behind us it makes things easier for us but it's down to us as players to do our bit, because then it can push the team on further."