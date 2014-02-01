Solskjaer praises debutants Zaha, Jones

The pair were influential in sealing Cardiff's first Premier League win under Solskjaer, with Manchester United loanee Zaha coming off the bench to set up Craig Bellamy for the equalising goal, a minute before Jones hooked in the winner.

That double strike came in the opening five minutes of the second half, after Robert Snodgrass had given the visitors an early lead with a simple tap-in.

And Solskjaer reserved special praise for Zaha, who was introduced in the 38th minute as a tactical substitution to replace Peter Whittingham.

"Sometimes you've just got to make the decision, what you think is right," the Norwegian said.

"He'll lift the crowd and the players and maybe frighten their defenders because he's such a great and exciting talent.

"David (Moyes) trusted me to take him one step further and give him games. Going forward he's one of the best I've seen; he's a young lad and we want him to just give us what he can do and that was a great debut for him."

On Jones, who scored his first Premier League goal since December 2012, Solskjaer felt it took a little while for his team-mates to become accustomed to playing with a new man up front.

"He's a big target man and gives us something different," he said.

"It took us half an hour to realise what we can use him for. Sometimes the direct route up to the top man is better."