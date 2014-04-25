Solskjaer relishing Sunderland showdown

Just one point separates 18th-placed Cardiff with bottom-of-the-table Sunderland and victory for either side could see them move out of the relegation zone.

Cardiff head into the encounter on the back of a win at Southampton and last week's home draw with Stoke City.

Sunderland are also in high spirits after a dramatic 2-2 draw at Manchester City was backed up by a magnificent 2-1 triumph at Chelsea, a victory that ended Jose Mourinho's 77-match unbeaten league run at Stamford Bridge.

Solskjaer believes the scene is set for an intriguing contest against Gus Poyet's side.

"It's a game we're looking forward to, you have to. The last few games have given us confidence for the final run in. They're on form but our confidence is high." he said.

"There's three games to go, two points away from safety. We've got a chance - a win Sunday is what both us and Sunderland need.

"If you look at table, it's just as big for both of us. It's a chance to get points we both need to give ourselves a chance of staying up.

"It's still so tight down the bottom and this time a win is needed for both teams. A draw is no good for either of us."