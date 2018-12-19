Solskjaer to United: Former team-mates react

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as Manchester United's caretaker manager for the remainder of the 2018-19 season has proven to be a popular choice among his former team-mates.

The new interim boss spent 11 years under Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford as a player, winning the treble in 1998-99 and scoring 126 goals in 366 appearances.

Nicknamed 'The Baby-Faced Assassin', Solskjaer was a popular figure among supporters and, judging by the response on social media to his hiring, he was liked by team-mates too.

Here are some of those who wished Solskjaer luck in his new role.

David Beckham was part of that treble-winning side, while Rio Ferdinand won Premier League titles alongside Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former Manchester United team-mates are beginning to welcome him back to the club.Here are Rio Ferdinand and David Beckham on Instagram...December 19, 2018

Gary Neville has already identified Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino as his ideal candidate to replace Jose Mourinho on a permanent basis, but he is still rooting for Solskjaer in the meantime.

United had a devastating strike force when they won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in 1998-99, and one of those forwards has sent well wishes to another.

Solskjaer was not the only Norwegian at United in the 1990s and former centre-back Ronny Johnsen spoke of his pride at his compatriot's appointment.

So unbelievable happy to see Ole Gunnar Solskjær as the new manager of . So proud of himDecember 19, 2018

Louis Saha only joined United in 2004, towards the end of Solskjaer's spell, but the Norwegian clearly left a lasting impression on his fellow forward.