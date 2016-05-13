Sommer would consider Premier League switch

Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer is open to a Premier League switch should an opportunity present itself.

The 27-year-old Switzerland international is reportedly a target for clubs from England, including Manchester City.

Sommer, who is contracted with the Bundesliga side until the end of the 2018-19 season, said he would happily listen to offers.

"I will listen to offers from England," he told Bild.

As for City's reported interest, Sommer said: "I will listen to everything. If something is interesting for a player, it's interesting for the club.

"If a club makes a great deal for a player from Borussia, Gladbach will not just say no. That's football."

Monchengladbach sit fourth in the Bundesliga ahead of their final match of the season – a trip to Darmstadt on Saturday.

Despite the interest from elsewhere, Sommer said he was also open to staying.

"I have a three-year contract. I feel happy," he said.