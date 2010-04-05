Song adds to Arsenal injury woes

The 22-year-old Cameroon international hurt his groin and was replaced by Samir Nasri with 19 minutes to go in the 1-0 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Song joins Cesc Fabregas (cracked fibula), William Gallas (calf) and Andrei Arshavin (calf) on the sidelines for the game at the Nou Camp.

Last week's first leg in London finished 2-2 after Arsenal fought back from 2-0 down against the holders with late goals from Theo Walcott and Fabregas (penalty).

