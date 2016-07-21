Song set to join Rubin Kazan

Barcelona midfielder Alex Song is set to join Rubin Kazan after the Russian outfit revealed a deal for the Cameroonian's signature had been agreed.

Former Arsenal man Song, 28, has spent the last two seasons on loan at West Ham and had a year to run on his Camp Nou contract.

Rubin confirmed the agreement on their Twitter account, although no details have yet been released.

ФК "Рубин" сообщает о достижении предварительной договорённости о переходе в казанский клуб Александра Сонга July 21, 2016

Song made 65 appearances for Barcelona, scoring one goal, and enjoyed 46 outings in all competitions during his two-year stay at Upton Park.

Rubin finished 10th in the Russian Premier League last season.