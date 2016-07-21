Song set to join Rubin Kazan
Alex Song is to leave Barcelona and join Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan.
Barcelona midfielder Alex Song is set to join Rubin Kazan after the Russian outfit revealed a deal for the Cameroonian's signature had been agreed.
Former Arsenal man Song, 28, has spent the last two seasons on loan at West Ham and had a year to run on his Camp Nou contract.
Rubin confirmed the agreement on their Twitter account, although no details have yet been released.
ФК "Рубин" сообщает о достижении предварительной договорённости о переходе в казанский клуб Александра Сонга July 21, 2016
Song made 65 appearances for Barcelona, scoring one goal, and enjoyed 46 outings in all competitions during his two-year stay at Upton Park.
Rubin finished 10th in the Russian Premier League last season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.