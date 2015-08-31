Sorensen signs for Melbourne City

Former Premier League goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen has signed a two-year deal with Melbourne City.

The 39-year-old has barely played for the past three seasons at Stoke City but looks set to be City's number one gloveman for the 2015-16 A-League season after becoming the Australian club's fifth and final import on Monday.

Sorensen played over 350 Premier League matches for Sunderland, Aston Villa and Stoke ending last season, where he failed to make a senior appearance ahead of Asmir Begovic, who is now at Chelsea.

The 101-time Denmark international claimed he is looking forward to challenging for silverware having only an English Championship winners' medal from his time at Sunderland in his trophy cabinet.

"I think for the club and for me personally the aim is to get to the top; we obviously want to win a championship and a Cup and that's one of the reasons why I wanted to come," Sorensen said in a statement.

"Hopefully I can use my experience and help the club get where it wants to go; I'm here to do my utmost, I'm really looking forward to it; it's a fantastic challenge."

City coach John van 't Schip underlined the importance Sorensen's experience will have on his squad, which has 13 players under the age of 25.

"He will be an incredibly important figure for the development of our younger players and will act as the very finest mentor for all the goalkeepers in the club," the Dutchman said.

Sorensen's signing looks set to consign Tando Velaphi - who ended last term as City's number one - to a spot on the bench for the majority of the season.