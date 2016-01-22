Souare signs new Palace deal

Pape Souare has committed his future to Crystal Palace by penning a new three-and-a-half-year deal at the club.

Left-back Souare moved to the Premier League from Ligue 1 side Lille in February last year and has since made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Selhurst Park outfit.

"I just want to thank every fan for helping me to find my level and the manager as well," Souare told Palace's official website.

"I'm very happy to be at this club."

Souare will look to celebrate his new deal by helping Palace end a five-match winless run in the Premier League when they host Tottenham on Saturday.