Sources: LA Galaxy, Nigel De Jong in talks

After failing to defend their MLS crown in 2015, the LA Galaxy took additional hits when they sold Omar Gonzalez and Juninho to Liga MX teams. Reinforcements, though, could be arriving soon.

The Galaxy are in talks with AC Milan about bringing midfielder Nigel De Jong to the club, sources confirmed to Goal USA.

Reports this week from multiple outlets including Sky Sports Italia indicated Milan would be interested in selling the Dutchman to pave the way for further moves this winter. Sources confirmed to Goal USA that the Galaxy are in talks about bringing De Jong to MLS.

De Jong, 31, is under contract with Milan until 2018 but has made just five league appearances this season. He could be a strong presence in the middle of a Galaxy midfield that includes Gyasi Zardes and Steven Gerrard but lost defensive skill when Juninho was sold to Club Tijuana in December.

Sources tell Goal USA the Galaxy would sign De Jong using part of the Targeted Allocation Money given to teams by MLS last month. Teams have a combined $1.6 million in new TAM to use on new players over the course of the next two years.

The Galaxy also are looking for help domestically. Yesterday, the team announced the signing of veteran defender-midfielder Jeff Larentowicz and also are set to bring attacker Mike Magee back to the club.