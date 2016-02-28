Sousa out to further dent Napoli's Scudetto dreams

Paulo Sousa hopes Fiorentina can inflict another blow to Napoli's Scudetto hopes on Monday and move themselves back into the Champions League places.

Fiorentina have impressed in Serie A this season, but found themselves outside of the top three on Saturday after Roma's sixth successive league win.

The visit of title contenders Napoli on Monday provides a stern test for Sousa's side, something he hopes his players will relish.

"The pressure has to be positive for us," he said. "The teams who are in the top positions have the duty to be there, whereas we built ourselves this opportunity.

"We want to continue doing well, fighting it out with sides who have the duty to challenge for the Scudetto.

"The lads and I have never disguised we want third place. This week we have a great opportunity to consolidate our position.

"Napoli have the duty to win tomorrow. We, on the other hand, have a great opportunity. Our squad deserves this chance.

"Tomorrow will be extraordinary in an emotional sense. We must create many chances in order to win."

Fiorentina were beaten 2-1 by Napoli in October's reverse fixture.