South African midfielder George Matlou racially abused in Portugal

AD Sanjoanense has issued a statement backing South African midfielder George Matlou after he was alleged racially abused by the referee Nelson Cunha during their defeat in the Campeonato de Portugal on Sunday.

The South African, who was shown his marching orders in the final moments of the game, asked referee Cunha for an explanation as to why he was sent off, in which the racist incident took place.

But the Portuguese third-tier outfit revealed that a controversial incident happened at the final whistle of their 2-1 defeat against São João de Ver where the match referee allegedly racist insulted the South African.

AD Sanjoanense have released a statement supporting the South African midfielder, which reads:

'AD Sanjoanense hereby comes to show its deep indignation and rejection of the events at the end of the game against São João de Ver.'

'Our player, George Matlou, went to referee Nelson Cunha at the end of the match to question why he was expelled, to which he replied "in speak english (do not speak english), go inside macaquinho do c ...".

'AD Sanjoanense, an eclectic and almost centenary club, cannot in any way agree with this situation and unconditionally supports the player George Matlou, striving for the determination of the facts and exemplary penalty of the referred judge.'