New details emerge as FA seek further retribution after Liam Roberts' horror challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts was sent off for a horrific challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta

The Football Association want to increase the ban handed to Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Roberts clattered into Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta during their FA Cup fifth-round clash, earning himself a red card and leaving Mateta needing serious medical treatment.

The French international subsequently needed 25 stitches in his ear and was rushed to hospital, with Eagles chairman Steve Parish describing the tackle as one of the worst 'he has ever seen'.

Palace striker Mateta was left with a gaping hole in his ear and Roberts clattered into him

Roberts has initially been handed a three-match ban which the FA now say they will look to increase given the severity of the injuries sustained by Mateta.

Millwall fans bravely held a minutes applause for Roberts during their EFL Championship match against Bristol City on Tuesday, with fellow football fans calling the praise for Roberts 'vile and disgusting'.

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts was sent off for his challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta

According to BBC Sport, Millwall will contest the claim against Roberts. They have until Tuesday to respond to the FA. The club said in a statement that they will "continue to support" Roberts after the "horrendous online abuse" he has received.

If the FA's claim is successful, the commission will determine a new punishment. If the claim is dismissed, the three-game ban will remain in place for the 30-year-old goalkeeper.

"There's a lot of emotion in football but we need to talk about that challenge," Parish said on Saturday. "I've never seen a challenge like it... that's the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I've ever seen.

"He needs to have a long, hard look at himself because he's endangering a fellow professional with a challenge like that. And why the referee needs to go to the screen, I have no idea... If you're kicking him in the head at full force, who knows what kind of damage could be done."

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish was disgusted with the tackle

In FourFourTwo's view, Roberts is likely going to see his ban increased by more than three games, especially given the horrendous injuries Mateta sustained at Selhurst Park.

The FA Cup is now at the quarter-final stage and the Eagles will face Fulham on March 29 at Craven Cottage.