South Africa's final Olympic squad confirmed

South Africa U-23 coach David Notoane has confirmed his final 20-man squad for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

The South Africans were drawn in Group A at the Olympics alongside the likes of France, Japan and Mexico, with the tournament scheduled to get underway on 22 July 2021.

South Africa arrival for camp on Monday, 28 June in Nelspruit as part of their final preparations before they jet off to Japan.

Coach Notoane has only included two overaged players in the squad in the form of SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and Cape Town City defender Abbubaker Mobara.

South Africa will play the opening Group A game of the campaign against host nation Japan at the Ajinomoto Stadium on 22 July.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Mondli Mpoto, Sifiso Mlungwana

Defenders: Katlego Mohamme, Luke Fleurs, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Abbubaker Mobara, Thabiso Monyane, Tericous Malope

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Thabo Cele, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sipho Mbule, Goodman Mosele, Kamohelo Mahlatsi

Strikers: Fagrie Lakay, Luther Singh, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Kobamelo Kodisang