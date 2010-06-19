South Korea keeper Jung becomes a dad

From the highs of grabbing the starting spot from Lee Woon-jae and keeping a clean sheet in the Group B opener against Greece, to the lows of conceding four against Argentina in the second game, Jung is back on cloud nine after becoming a father.

Jung's K-League club Seongnam Ilwha announced on their website that his wife had given birth to a baby boy weighing 3.32 kilos early on Friday.

The baby had been due a day earlier, when South Korea were hammered 4-1 by Argentina at Soccer City, but Jung said the impending birth played no part in his performance.

"With the baby on the way I was determined to play well but as soon as I got into the stadium I forgot all about it," he said.

Jung is the second goalkeeper at the tournament to become a father.

Michel Vorm's wife gave birth to a son on June 13 and the Netherlands keeper set off on an 18,000 km round trip after his team's opening game on Monday.

Vorm was back with the team on Saturday and on the bench for their clash with Japan.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook