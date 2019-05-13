Southampton announce biggest sponsorship deal in club’s history

Southampton have secured the biggest sponsorship deal in the club’s history after agreeing a three-year contract with LD Sports.

LD Sports, a new content, marketing and entertainment platform which is launching this summer for the Chinese market, will have its logo on the front of the Premier League team’s shirts from next season.

Southampton commercial director David Thomas told the club’s website: “We are delighted LD Sports has chosen a partnership with Southampton Football Club as a platform to help launch their brand this summer.

“It’s an exciting challenge and we are looking forward to using our growing credentials and awareness in China, as well as our content and digital marketing expertise, to help the brand achieve its business objectives over the next three years.”