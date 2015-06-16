Southampton bring in Juanmi from Malaga

Southampton have completed the signing of Spain international Juanmi on a four-year deal from La Liga side Malaga.

The 22-year-old helped Malaga to a ninth-place finish in Spain's top tier last season and was rewarded with a call-up to Vicente del Bosque's national squad in March.

He will now link up with Ronald Koeman's side for his first overseas campaign having come through the youth setup at Estadio La Rosaleda prior to a loan spell at Racing Santander in 2013.

Juanmi - who scored eight league goals last season - becomes Southampton's first signing of the close-season following an impressive Premier League campaign for the club last term.

In Koeman's debut season, Southampton finished seventh and ensured UEFA Europa League qualification.