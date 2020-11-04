Southampton striker Danny Ings set to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks
By PA Staff
Southampton’s England striker Danny Ings could be out for up to six weeks.
Ings had a scan on his knee after being hurt in Southampton’s 4-3 Premier League win at Aston Villa on Sunday.
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said on Wednesday: “At the moment it looks like he is out for four to six weeks.
🗣 RH on @IngsDanny: "At the moment it looks like he is out for 4-6 weeks.— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 4, 2020
“He’ll have a small surgery tomorrow morning. It could be worse, but he’ll be out and it’s not good news for us.”
