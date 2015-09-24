Southampton v Swansea City: Fabianski eyeing first away win

Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is confident his side can take three points from Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

The high-flying Welsh club are yet to win on their travels this season, picking up two draws and suffering one defeat.

But while acknowledging that a stern test awaits them on the south coast, the Poland international believes the visitors have what it takes to secure that first away victory.

"It will be a tough away game against a really tough team," he told the club's official website. "But we have shown already this season and in the one before, that we can compete against anyone and it doesn't matter if it's away from home.

"We are just a team who are tough to play against and I think we are well respected. Teams know it is hard to play against us, we play good football and we get results as well."

Swansea boss Garry Monk, meanwhile, has called upon his charges to produce more of the same after they responded to their 1-0 defeat at Watford by securing a home draw against Everton last time out.

Monk rested a host of regular starters for the club's midweek League Cup defeat at Hull City, but should have close to a full-strength squad available for the trip to St Mary's, where his side won 1-0 last season.

Opposite number Ronald Koeman, meanwhile, is expecting a tight, tactical battle on Saturday.

"They have very good organisation and are difficult to beat," he said. "We beat them 1-0 in Swansea last season and they beat us 1-0 here and I don't think there'll be a lot of goals in the game.

"Both teams like to play attractive football in a 4-3-3 system and it'll be close. I'm looking forward to it."

Southampton's 6-0 League Cup victory over MK Dons would have given Koeman plenty of food for thought in terms of his attacking options for the Swansea clash, with Jay Rodriguez, Sadio Mane and Shane Long netting two goals apiece.

Graziano Pelle should be available on Saturday despite missing the MK Dons trip due to a foot injury and Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Ramirez could also feature in the squad having made his first appearance in over a year at Stadium MK.

Jordy Clasie will not be involved, however, but Koeman confirmed that the Dutch midfielder has resumed full training and could come into contention for next week's trip to Chelsea.