Southampton v Tottenham: Lamela wants immediate response

Tottenham travel to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday and Erik Lamela wants his team-mates to produce an immediate response to their defeat to Newcastle United last time out.

That loss was Spurs' first league defeat since their 1-0 setback at Manchester United on the first day of the season and means they have only won one of their last five Premier League matches.

Tottenham, who are fifth in the table, now have the opportunity to get their campaign back on track with the game at St Mary's Stadium followed by clashes against Norwich City and Watford.

"We are disappointed with the last game because of the final result but we are confident that we can change our luck against Southampton," winger Lamela told the club's official website.

"We know it is a difficult game, we know them and we are aware that they are a very good team, but we are a good team as well so hopefully we can enjoy a good match.

"My goal at Southampton [in April's 2-2 draw] is a good memory but it is in the past now. We need to think about Southampton again and we need to win this weekend.

"I hope I can score again, in the last game I didn't score but this is another game and I need to be focused to help the team.

"We are still working for a couple more days before the game but when we go there I hope that we can take the points."

Southampton are also in need of a positive result. They sit down in 12th position having picked up only one point from their last four games.

Despite their poor run, Ronald Koeman's men are just five points adrift of Spurs, although they also only have the same margin between them and Newcastle in 15th.

With the game against Spurs as well as clashes against Arsenal and West Ham to follow before the end of the year, Southampton face a key stretch of matches that may determine whether their fans spend the second half of the season looking up or down the table.

The omens are not great, though, with the Saints recording no victories from their last six Premier League games against Spurs, who have won five of those fixtures.

Southampton will check on the fitness of Graziano Pelle (knee) and Maarten Stekelenburg (ankle) ahead of the game. Tottenham, meanwhile, have doubts over Clinton N'Jie (knee), Moussa Dembele and Ryan Mason (both foot).

Key Opta stats:

- Southampton have taken the lead in three of their last four Premier League matches against Spurs, losing two and drawing one of those three matches.

- Christian Eriksen has scored three goals in his last three Premier League games against Southampton.

- Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was in charge for 54 Premier League games at Southampton; winning 35% of his games (Ronald Koeman has won 43%).

- Spurs are unbeaten in their last six Premier League away games, winning two and drawing four.

