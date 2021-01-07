Southampton’s FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury off following Shrews Covid-19 outbreak

Southampton’s FA Cup third-round tie against Shrewsbury will not go ahead as planned this weekend due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Sky Bet League One club.

The match was due to take place on Saturday before a number of Shrewsbury players and staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The FA’s Professional Game Board will meet early next week to decide what will happen with the fixture.

A statement on Southampton’s website read: “Southampton’s FA Cup third-round game at home to Shrewsbury Town will not take place as scheduled this Saturday.

“The club received notice of the decision from the Football Association this morning, after a number of Shrewsbury players and staff members tested positive for Covid-19.”

Shrewsbury advised the FA that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture after medical advice said it would be unsafe for the game to take place.

The League One club have been unable to train since last week, and have closed their Sundorne Castle training ground for 10 days.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s Director of Public Health, said in a statement on the club’s official website: “We have been made aware of positive cases of Covid-19 at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

“We are working closely with the club to help limit any further potential spread. All positive cases, as well as close contacts, are self-isolating for at least 10 days in line with national guidance.

“The club has acted responsibly and taken all the necessary precautions to limit the spread of the virus, which in this case has required closing the training ground and isolating all close contacts.

“The club are also following all the Government’s Elite Sport protocols, which include regularly testing players and staff.”

Alex McCarthy tested positive for Covid-19 (Jon Super/PA)

Southampton had their own concerns last week after goalkeeper Alex McCarthy tested positive for coronavirus and had to miss his side’s win over Liverpool.

Shrewsbury’s statement continued: “In accordance with EFL and Government guidelines, all concerned individuals have now entered into a period of self-isolation.

“The health and safety of all staff members at Shrewsbury Town Football Club remains paramount and the club continually takes all necessary steps to protect all where possible.”