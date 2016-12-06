Southgate bids farewell to England assistant Lee

England boss Gareth Southgate has begun the process of shaping his coaching staff with the departure of assistant manager Sammy Lee.

Lee returned to the international set-up as part of Sam Allardyce's backroom team, having previously worked with England under Sven-Goran Eriksson.

The 57-year-old was kept on to support Southgate in his interim role following Allardyce's shock exit, but he will not be part of the management team going forward.

"I have great respect for Sammy," Southgate told the Football Association's official website.

"He is somebody who I worked with as a player and his personality and professionalism were excellent throughout my period as interim manager.

"I felt it was important for me to bring in my own support team and Sammy fully respected that.

"I was grateful with the way he helped to steady the ship throughout October and November and we wish him well for the future."

Lee described the chance to work with the England squad as a "great honour" and wished Southgate - who was handed a four-year contract last week - "every success" in charge of the senior side.