Southgate signs England extension until 2022

Gareth Southgate has signed a contract extension that will see him remain as England manager until after the 2022 World Cup.

Despite still having two years to run on the deal he agreed upon stepping up from the Under-21 side to take over from Sam Allardyce in November 2016, Southgate has been rewarded with fresh terms for leading the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

England reached the last four of the competition for the first time since 1990 but were beaten by Croatia and finished fourth following a 2-0 loss to Belgium.

Southgate oversaw two wins and as many draws after being named interim manager in the wake of Allardyce's exit, which earned him the right to take on the job permanently. The 48-year-old has since won 13, drawn four and lost six of his matches at the helm.

The former Middlesbrough boss has introduced more youth to the England set-up, phasing out experienced members of the squad like former captain Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart and Gary Cahill and cultivating a positive, cohesive atmosphere.

England suffered defeat in their Nations League opener at home to Spain in September but will hope to get off the mark and avenge their World Cup exit against Group A4 rivals Croatia on October 12.

Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn said: "I think the performance of the team at the World Cup resonated with fans, because the team gave their heart and soul and we think Gareth is the perfect man for the job.

"Aside from when he goes out running, he's barely put a foot wrong. I believe we will win a World Cup in the future, but for sure, we are now more consistent challengers.

"That consistency is what we need now and that is why we signed up Gareth and Steve for another four years."