Southgate unwilling to commit to England beyond Euro 2020

England manager Gareth Southgate is not sure if he will continue in his role beyond the 2020 European Championship.

Southgate's contract expires at the end of Euro 2020, with the England boss still having two years remaining on his current deal.

The Football Association (FA) is reportedly keen to retain Southgate for the 2022 World Cup after the 48-year-old guided England to the semi-finals in Russia.

However, Southgate – who replaced Sam Allardyce in 2016 – is not looking too far ahead as England prepare to face Switzerland on Tuesday following their 2-1 loss to Spain in the Nations League.

"First and foremost, I'm 100 per cent focused on this job, nothing else. I am under contract, I have two years, you know that leads to a European Championship, which we have games at Wembley [in] which is going to be a brilliant experience," Southgate said.

"That is my pure focus. I know absolutely what comes with the job so anything that suggests there's a problem with what surrounds the job, and the focus and attention of it, absolutely no problem at all. I want to be in games that matter, I believe I've been through an experience that is as pressured as you're ever going to face at any club or international team in getting through a World Cup, so I'm totally comfortably with that, and what's beyond that is to be decided.

"For me, I'm under contract, I'm enjoying the role, I love the challenge of it and that's it really. I think in the end it's not something that's right to discuss publicly. I think it's the right thing to focus on the job, and I'm sure, as and when there's anything to update, we will do that."