Spain is behind Atletico title bid, says Simeone

Simeone's charges are on course for a first La Liga title since 1996 - with only two clubs other than Barca and Real having won the Spanish top flight since then.

Atletico are on the verge of being crowned champions with two games remaining and could complete a famous double if they can also win the UEFA Champions League final against city rivals Real on May 24.

Simeone believes neutrals are behind his side and feels that their exploits can serve as a template for others to follow.

"It's not easy to break the hegemony of two powerful teams and we deserve everything we have on merit," he told Cadena SER.

"We are trying to show society and clubs elsewhere that if you work continuously you can compete.

"It's new to them that (the title race) goes to the final two rounds but I am convinced that whoever wins, the people of Levante or Osasuna see a reflection in Atletico of what they can aspire to be in the future.

"Today fans of all teams in Spain hope for a positive outlook for us."

Atleti face Malaga and Barca in their final two La Liga games.