Spain boss Del Bosque receives RFEF backing

Spain have enjoyed a golden period in the last six years, with consecutive UEFA European Championship victories in 2008 and 2012 sandwiching a World Cup triumph in South Africa four years ago.

However, this time out in Brazil, the Spaniards became the first side to crash out of the tournament following two almost unrecognisable performances.

Netherlands produced a scintillating attacking display to crush them 5-1 in their Group B opener before Chile's high-energy pressing game stifled Spain's patient passing style as the South Americans ran out 2-0 winners on Wednesday.

That defeat left Spain unable to qualify for the second round and prompted claims their exit signalled the end of an era, with critics suggesting that tiki-taka has had its day.

But RFEF director of football Jorge Perez on Friday underlined the federation's support for Del Bosque, who led the side to their previous two major tournament triumphs.

"From top to bottom in the federation, we are all behind Del Bosque," he told Radio Cope.

"If we have the best coach around, why would we change?

"We still haven't spoken with Del Bosque because we think that it is better to put a bit of distance between us and then talk calmly.

"He won't be affected by the criticism, but his family might convince him to leave.

"We won't find anyone better. If he tries to resign, we will try to convince him to stay."