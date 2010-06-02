Spain to give Fabregas run out

The European champions play fellow World Cup competitors South Korea in Innsbruck on Thursday looking for an improved performance from their lacklustre 3-2 win over Saudi Arabia last weekend.

"Cesc is fine, he has been training better every day and tomorrow he will be one of the ones to play," Del Bosque told a news conference in Austria.

The Arsenal midfielder, subject of a transfer bid from Barcelona on Tuesday, has been recovering from a cracked bone in his right leg and has not played for two months.

Torres, who missed one of two training sessions on Tuesday, is close to a return from knee surgery but the coach sounded a note of caution over the Liverpool striker.

"He is very well. Although he missed a session yesterday it wasn't because he had a problem but as a precaution. We need to be careful with him," said Del Bosque.

"We have no doubt he will be ready for us on June 16 (against Group H rivals Switzerland) in perfect condition. We aren't going to take risks. We'll use him when the medical staff and the player are happy."

Spain looked sluggish in their first warm-up match against the Saudis but have done a lot of fitness work since.

"You could say we have had some demanding training sessions. We have perhaps focused on other things more than tomorrow's game," Del Bosque said.

"We have used the time well, we are pleased with how things are going."

Spain's final warm-up is against Poland next Tuesday. Also featuring in Group H in South Africa are Honduras and Chile.

South Korea are in Group B along with Argentina, Nigeria and Greece.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook