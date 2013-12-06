Spain not in 'Group of Death', insists Del Bosque

The reigning champions face a reunion with Netherlands - who they beat in the 2010 final - in Group B, and will also face Chile and Australia.

Although Del Bosque accepts Spain will need to be at their best to progress, he also feels there are tougher groups.

"It's just a draw. We can't say it's easy," he said.

"We have to define it as complicated but I don't believe this is the Group of Death. There are others very hard. But our group is difficult.

"We are going to have to be prepared from the first day. The Netherlands are going to be demanding. Australia is an unknown team, but not less tough."

Spain will become the first team to win consecutive world titles since Brazil in 1962 if they retain the trophy.

However, Del Bosque's side face a potential last-16 encounter with the hosts, and the 62-year-old is keen for his side to top Group B and avoid that scenario.

"I imagine Brazil will be first (in their group)," he added. "So we have to look to be the first too."