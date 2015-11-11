Spain, Romania announce March friendly

As part of their respective preparations for the European Championship next year, Spain and Romania will meet for a friendly in March.

Spain will begin their warm-up friendlies for the tournament against England and Belgium this month while Romania have a fixture scheduled with Italy next week.

The holders and Anghel Iordanescu's men will meet in Romania on March 27, just over two months before Euro 2016 gets under way in France.

While Spain qualified for the competition by topping Group C, Romania finished second in Group F behind Northern Ireland - avoiding defeat in their 10 matches.

Spain and Romania have met 15 times previously, winning five times each while sharing five draws.