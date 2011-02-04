Spain squad for Colombia friendly

Del Bosque, who was honoured for his contribution to sport and sporting values, admitted to being a little embarrassed during some light-hearted banter with reporters after announcing his squad for next week's friendly against Colombia.

"The King wanted to honour the world champions and did it through me," Del Bosque told a news conference.

"It's an added responsibility. These awards oblige us to seek to improve every day... I imagine the players will continue to call me boss and Vicente."

After a humbling 4-0 friendly defeat away to Portugal in Spain's last outing, Del Bosque said he was keen to get the side back on to an even keel before the return to qualifying for Euro 2012.

"I don't ever want a repeat of what happened in Portugal," he said. Del Bosque kept faith with the squad who won in South Africa last year, with only Carles Puyol missing out through injury, while Javi Martinez and Juan Mata were to join the Under-21s.

Del Bosque was also asked whether he had spoken to new Chelsea striker Fernando Torres after his high-profile move from Liverpool on transfer deadline day last Monday.

"I haven't spoken to him," Del Bosque said. "It's a surprise but it's a step forward in his career.

Spain play Colombia at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 9, in a benefit match for the Spanish players' union.

They return to defending their European championship title on March 25 at home to Czech Republic and four days later visit Lithuania. Spain top Group I with three wins from three ahead of the Czechs.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Victor Valdes (Barcelona), Pepe Reina (Liverpool).

Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Raul Albiol (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Carlos Marchena (Villarreal), Joan Capdevila (Villarreal).

Midfielders: Xavi (Barcelona), Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal).

Forwards: David Silva (Manchester City), David Villa (Barcelona), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Fernando Llorente (Athletic Bilbao), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Pedro (Barcelona).