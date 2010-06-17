Spain win doesn't make Swiss world beaters

"For us our objective has not changed. The win yesterday was very nice, very good for us, but our objective is to get through the first round," Benaglio told journalists at the team base camp in Vanderbijlpark, about 90km South of Johannesburg.

Switzerland stunned tournament favourites Spain with a 1-0 victory in their opening Group H game played in Durban on Wednesday.

"We don't think that much forward. The next game is against Chile. We have to do our best in that game and do not think of other things," Benaglio said.

POOR RUN

Asked how a team that has had a poor run of form before the World Cup and had never beaten the European champions in 18 encounters managed pull the upset, Benaglio said:

"We knew that it would be very difficult even to get a point or to win against Spain. But I think we showed from the first minute that we believed in it. We had this belief otherwise we would not have done it."

His teammate Blaise Nkufo, said they have to keep a cool head, adding that Switzerland had to forget about the win and focus on the next game.

"We beat Spain but we did not change the world ... it does not qualify us for the second round, so we have to stay humble," Nkufo said.

Switzerland play Chile in their second group match on Monday in Port Elizabeth.

