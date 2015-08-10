SPAL 2013 complete Coppa third-round line-up

SPAL 2013 completed the line-up for the third round of the Coppa italia thanks to a 1-0 win over Catania on Monday.

Gianmarco Zigoni's goal in the 59th minute was enough to settle the second-round fixture in Sicily.

Third-tier SPAL will meet Cesena in the next round, which includes Serie A giants Milan after their woeful 2014-15 campaign saw them enter the cup competition earlier than usual.