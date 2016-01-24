Spalletti calls for Roma to be braver

Luciano Spalletti believes Roma were not brave enough as they lost 1-0 away to Serie A champions Juventus.

Roma frustrated their hosts for long periods on Sunday, before Paulo Dybala netted his eighth goal in the last 10 league games to win it for Juve in the 77th minute.

Spalletti, who had overseen a 1-1 draw with bottom club Verona in his first match back in charge following the sacking of Rudi Garcia, took heart from Roma's display but was ultimately left disappointed.

"We had a good game in terms of organisation, because we allowed Juve very little, but the truth is we weren't daring enough either," he told Mediaset Premium.

"We have to do more because otherwise against an opponent like this it becomes difficult to get a breakthrough.

"We could've done better to keep the team tight and go on the counter. Obviously when morale is low, your legs don't go well either.

"We should've stopped going so deep and done more with the ball. We need to do a little more in every area, really.

"The psychological aspect becomes fundamental, above all at a club like ours. If things go well, you have the enthusiasm and support of the fans, but if it's a negative moment then you are brought further down by everything that goes on around us."

Defeat leaves Roma fifth, 12 points behind leaders Napoli with their hopes of sealing a first Scudetto since 2001 seemingly over following a run of one win in nine games.

"I do not look at the table and therefore do not think about it," Spalletti said.

"What I want is to rediscover the psychological form to win games. I expected more tonight.

"This was an important match, but we have just started work that will last five months. No result will change the effort and sacrifices we need to put in over the next five months."