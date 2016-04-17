Spalletti denies Totti fight rumours

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti has denied reports claiming he fought with the club's veteran forward Francesco Totti following Saturday's 3-3 Serie A draw at Atalanta.

Lucas Digne and Radja Nainggolan put Roma in control, but Marco D'Alessandro and Marco Borriello hit back for the hosts before half-time.

Borriello scored again shortly after the interval, but Totti came off the bench to rescue a point for Roma, with rumours emerging that Spalletti and the club icon clashed in the tunnel after the match.

"What I read has surprised me a great deal, seeing as I was sent off for dissent and therefore did not go into the tunnel with my players," Spalletti said in a statement released by Roma.

"I waited for the players in the dressing room and obviously had some things to say, seeing as I was not happy with the way the game went.

"I categorically deny that there was an argument, or even worse a physical confrontation, with any of my players. I do not lay my hands on my players.

"Now enough wasting time, from tomorrow we have to work towards the game against Torino."

Roma's draw at Atalanta leaves Spalletti's side four points clear of Inter in third place, holding the final Serie A qualification spot for next season's Champions League.