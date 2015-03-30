Spartak donate money to 102-year-old fan

Otto Fischer, who lives in Kopeisk - over 1,500 kilometres from the Russian capital - had more than €11,000 taken by an intruder.

Upon hearing the news, Spartak players donated money to help Fischer, while the club are set to give him a share of the ticket sales from Saturday's home game against Kuban Krasnodar.

"I am very glad to get this help," Fischer said, in quotes reported by Russia Today.

"I bow my head to everyone who helped me in this situation.

"If I get another opportunity to see another game, I certainly will with great pleasure.

"We have a saying: It is better to see something once than to hear about it one hundred times."