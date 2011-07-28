Spearing willing to fight for first-team place

With the signings of Charlie Adam and Jordan Henderson added to Kenny Dalglish’s side during the transfer window thus far, it was believed that the pint-sized youngster could be ousted from Anfield.

However, the 22 year-old is determined to prove his worth to the Merseyside club for the foreseeable future.

"I've got more competition to fight against now but that doesn't bother me," he told the club's official website.

"When you are at a club of this stature you know that in the transfer window they are going to spend money on buying top-class players.

"I'm delighted with the signings we've made. Adding Adam and Henderson to the squad is a massive improvement for us, they are both great players.

"From a personal point of view, I wouldn't say them coming in puts extra pressure on me but it makes me fight more.

"I know I need to step up again and prove I can play alongside them or in front of them."

Speculation was rife linking Spearing with a loan move to Wolves for the coming season, but he has insisted that he is intent on staying at Anfield.

"The first I heard about the Wolves stuff was in the papers and it's not something that's been discussed," he said.

"I'm just getting on with giving everything for this club.

"Last year was a massive season for me. [Former manager] Roy Hodgson gave me a lot of games and I owe him a lot for that.

"Then as soon as Kenny came in he showed confidence in me straight away.

"I've got a lot to thank Kenny for. Hopefully I can now kick on, even with the signings who have come in."

The Wallasey-born midfielder has made 11 appearances during his time at Anfield and spent a loan spell at Leicester in 2010.

By Elliott Binks