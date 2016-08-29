'Special' Rashford will get chance - Rooney

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has no doubt the "special" Marcus Rashford's chance at the club and with England will come.

Rashford has dropped down to England's Under-21 squad, while he seems set to have to wait for his chance at United.

When his opportunity came off the bench at Hull City on Saturday, the 18-year-old tapped in a dramatic late winner in a 1-0 victory.

Rooney, who set up the goal with a fine individual run, is confident Rashford will eventually get the chances he deserves.

"It was a big moment for him to go to the Euros and it's still important for his development to go and play with the under-21s," he said.

"It's important that he gets games because he hasn't played that much. I think it will be good for him.

"He knows that and he understands that and his time will come and he will get his chance for Manchester United and England."

Rashford burst onto the scene last season, scoring eight goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Rooney said his job, and that of his team-mates, was to try and keep the teenager grounded.

"We know he is a special talent, we saw it last season. He's a young lad and it's important not to get too carried away," he said.

"Sometimes it's hard to do that because he's such a talented player but we need, as players and team-mates, to try to guide him through it and let him focus on the football."