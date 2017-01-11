Speculation will end if Sturridge stays fit, says Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no doubts over Daniel Sturridge's quality and thinks speculation over his future will end if he can stay fit.

Sturridge has endured a frustrating season at Anfield, scoring only twice in the Premier League – prompting reports he could leave the club, who face Southampton in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

The striker has started just five top-flight matches this term, while Klopp has named him on the bench on 17 occasions in the league.

But Sturridge does have four goals from two EFL Cup appearances and that is the competition where he will get a chance to impress when Liverpool head to St Mary's Stadium.

Klopp wants to see Sturridge stay fit to silence talk of an exit and hopes he can shine, with Sadio Mane away for the Africa Cup of Nations and Philippe Coutinho fit only for the bench.

"How good you can be depends on a lot of things," said the German.

"There is absolutely no doubt about Daniel's talent and skill. Everything you need on the pitch is absolutely outstanding. But he has not been fit often enough.

"So that is another important part, but that is all. If he stays fit, we don't talk about other clubs, him being at another level and things like this. You judge him.

"We don't have to think about it [his future] because we are exactly in the middle of the season.

"But from my point of view, until now, even when he didn't score, he made really good performances. He fits well in our style of play.

"That is good for him, good for us. Nobody in the team, nobody in the squad is in doubt about him being a wonderful player. No doubt."