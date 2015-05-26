Speroni hints at possible Palace exit

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni says he could leave Selhurst Park in the off-season, despite signing a new one-year deal last week.

Speroni joined the club from Dundee in 2004, and is set for a testimonial match against his former employers later on Tuesday.

Although he agreed to extend his stay on Friday, the 36-year-old has hinted he may not remain to see out that contract.

"I still have some good years in front of me - but who knows?" he said in quotes reported by South London Today.

"I'm here now and have one more year on my contract. But it doesn't mean anything.

"I could be gone in the summer. Football is a very unique business. I just want to make Tuesday night special.

"If that is my last time I’m going to be at Selhurst Park then I want it to be something to remember.

"I feel blessed in terms of my fitness but I never take anything for granted. I keep working my best. When the time comes to make a decision then I will make the best one for everybody."