SPL: Celtic 4 Aberdeen 0

Ronny Deila's men, who were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League by Inter on Thursday, held a three-point lead and a game in hand ahead of the contest at Celtic Park.

And Jason Denayer, Leigh Griffiths, Gary Mackay-Steven and Stefan Johansen were all on the scoresheet as the Glasgow club extended their advantage in comfortable fashion.

The breakthrough came in the 37th minute when Denayer climbed highest to head home Stuart Armstrong's corner inside the six-yard box at the back post.

Griffiths extended the lead from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute after Mark Reynolds caught the heel of Johansen in the penalty area.

The match was essentially sewn up with just over 20 minutes remaining as transfer window signing Mackay-Steven scored his second Celtic league goal with a drilled shot from 20 yards.

Johansen added further gloss in the 80th minute with a composed finish inside the penalty area from Adam Matthews' cutback.