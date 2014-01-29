SPL Wrap: Celtic stroll on, Hearts win again
Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 18 points with a comfortable 4-0 win over Kilmarnock on Wednesday.
Joe Ledley, Amido Balde, Charlie Mulgrew and a Lee Ashcroft own goal secured a 26th game unbeaten for Neil Lennon's side in the league.
It took the hosts at Parkhead just 11 minutes to open the scoring as Ledley raced onto a pass from James Forrest to fire low into the bottom corner.
Ashcroft doubled their lead 10 minutes later as he turned a Forrest cross into his own goal, Mulgrew added a third before Balde secured the win with a last minute strike.
Hearts meanwhile collected a second successive victory to move onto five points at the bottom of the table, having only moved into positive figures last weekend.
Steven Thompson gave St Mirren a great start at Tynecastle with a goal in the opening minute of the game, but Hearts were only behind for four minutes as Callum Paterson levelled with a close-range header.
Victory was assured for the hosts in the 51st minute as Jamie Hamill scored from the spot following Marc McAusland's challenge on Dale Carrick, a challenge the defender received a straight red card for.
Hearts remain rooted to the foot of the table despite the win, with the gap to Partick Thistle now 16 points.
