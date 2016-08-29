Sporting CP issue Adrien Silva clarification amid Leicester links

Sporting CP have denied that midfielder Adrien Silva is on the cusp of a move to Premier League champions Leicester City.

Silva told Portuguese publication O Jogo that he has accepted a "very interesting" proposal from Leicester, but Sporting are determined to hold on to the Portugal international.

"After 15 years at Sporting, this opportunity is something exceptional for me and can allow me to…evolve in the Premier League, which is a stunning league," the 27-year-old said in the interview.

However, in a lengthy statement released on Monday, Sporting noted Silva signed a new long-term contract to stay at the club in February.

"It was absolutely clear that this extension of the attachment to Sporting CP meant Adrien Silva would be at the club until the end of his career," the statement read.

"This has been said and clearly expressed by the club's president to the player, the father of the athlete and their representatives before consummating the renewal of the contract."

Sporting also cited an interview Silva gave to the media in May, in which he said he would not leave the club, while claiming no bid has been made for the 27-year-old.

Silva started four matches for Portugal at Euro 2016, including the 1-0 victory over France in the final of the tournament.

Striker Islam Slimani has also been linked with a move to Leicester City ahead of the closure of the transfer window on Wednesday.