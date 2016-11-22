Sporting CP prepare Cristiano Ronaldo tribute

Sporting CP have prepared a special welcome for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Tuesday's Champions League encounter with Real Madrid, according to president Bruno de Carvalho.

Ronaldo came through the ranks of the Sporting youth academy before earning himself a transfer to Manchester United in 2003 and he has since gone on to establish himself as one the greatest players of all time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And Sporting plan to honour the Portugal captain when the sides meet in the Group F contest in Lisbon.

"We have prepared something to welcome Cristiano, but we will have to wait and see how much we can do with the UEFA rules," De Carvalho told COPE.

"He is a Sporting man and he will feel our support whenever he returns here. I think it will be beautiful and that the people will appreciate what we are going to do for one of our own.

"Cristiano is like a son to us and we would love to have him back at some stage.

"We hope that he will not score this time.

"I really liked our performance in the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu. I hope for a similar performance, but with a different ending."

Sporting were beaten 2-1 at the Bernabeu in September, with Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata scoring late on to rescue the three points.