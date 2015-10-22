Sports Council chief demands RFEF response to Clasico allegations

Spain's Sports Council (CSD) chief Miguel Cardenal has demanded clarification on what he considers are "extremely alarming" allegations of potential corruption in next month's Clasico.

A report emerged on Thursday in which it was claimed an anonymous assistant referee had been pressured by a member of the Referees Technical Committee to try to sway the outcome of the game at Santiago Bernabeu in favour of Real Madrid.

Speaking on the issue, Cardenal has urged the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to clarify their own position in terms of the accusation, and has called on the un-named official to come forward.

"I think it's a very serious allegation, something extremely alarming. It must be clarified as soon as possible and, if necessary, appropriate action must be taken," he said, as quoted by AS.

"I'd like the RFEF to clarify immediately what they have to do with the accusation.

"Nobody, in Spain in 2015, should fear reprisal. They have the justice administration, the government, and the Sports Council at their disposal.

"Should he say what has happened, and make it known to the sports authorities, it would be taken completely seriously."