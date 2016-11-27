Spot of bother as Arsenal set unwanted penalty record

Arsenal have conceded a penalty in consecutive Premier League home games for the first time thanks to Nacho Monreal's clumsy challenge on Callum Wilson against Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Spanish left-back was caught the wrong side of the Cherries striker in the 23rd minute and ultimately tripped him, with referee Mike Jones showing no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Wilson converted to cancel out Alexis Sanchez's opener, following the lead of Tottenham's Harry Kane, who scored from 12 yards in the north London derby at the Emirates on November 6 after Laurent Koscielny fouled Mousa Dembele.

The Gunners defeated Bournemouth 3-1, but their defensive clumsiness is nevertheless likely to concern boss Arsene Wenger as they look to mount a sustained title challenge.