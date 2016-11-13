Sprint champion Bolt set to train with Borussia Dortmund

Olympic champion Usain Bolt is set to train with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund as he "genuinely" considers a career in football post-athletics.

Winner of nine Olympic gold medals following his three victories in Rio de Janeiro, sprint king Bolt is a high-profile Manchester United fan and he has made no secret of his love for football.

And the 30-year-old Jamaican, who retired from Olympic competition after Rio 2016, reiterated his desire to cross codes once he quits athletics.

"We've genuinely been talking to people," Bolt told The Guardian.

Of Dortmund and his plans to train with Thomas Tuchel's men, Bolt said lets "see what happens."

Bolt, however, still dreams of playing for Jose Mourinho's United in the Premier League.

"For me, if I could get to play for Manchester United, that would be like a dream come true," he added.

"Yes, that would be epic."

Bolt welcomed Mourinho's appointment as a replacement for Louis van Gaal ahead of the 2016-17 season, while talking up his chances of a move to Old Trafford.

"I haven't got the call yet, but I know it's coming, I think he's waiting until after the Olympics," Bolt said in July.

"For me I'm happy. I think it was a good choice, Mourinho is a winner, he works hard to win titles and that's what Manchester United need right now.

"He's building a squad and I'm looking forward to seeing much bigger players, so I'm excited about that."