Spurs close in on Lyon striker N'Jie

Tottenham are close to reaching an agreement with Lyon striker Clinton N'Jie, according to the French club's president Jean-Michel Aulas.

The 21-year-old Cameroon international enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Stade Gerland last term - scoring eight goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

With Spurs desperate for attacking reinforcements to support Harry Kane, Aulas confirmed N'Jie was edging closer to a move to White Hart Lane.

"We are close to an agreement but there's no urgency for us," he told French radio station RMC.

"We want to complete our own signings first ... but I thank [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy for having made an offer that we now regard as consistent."

While Spurs seek to bring in replacements for seemingly unwanted striker Emmanuel Adebayor and the misfiring Roberto Soldado, Lyon and Aulas are also currently busy in the market.

Following Mathieu Valbuena's return to France from Dynamo Moscow, Roma defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa is another target for the Ligue 1 title hopefuls.

"Much like Mathieu, we will do everything to have a defender, possibly French, who can join us," Aulas added.

"We are in discussions."