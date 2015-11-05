Spurs hero Dembele hails vital victory over Anderlecht

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele felt the victory against Anderlecht on Thursday was crucial for their Europa League hopes as the hosts went top of Group J.

Dembele was the match-winner for Spurs as he produced a stunning winner three minutes from time after Imoh Ezekiel cancelled out Harry Kane's opener in the 2-1 result.

The visitors would have been good value for a point but Dembele's goal ensured Mauricio Pochettino's side moved top and took control of the group.

With Spurs now a point clear at the summit ahead of meetings with rock-bottom Qarabag and second-placed Monaco, Dembele said: "It was very important, I'm happy we won the game.

"It wasn't easy, the first half was ours I thought but in the second they played much better. It wasn't an easy game and we're happy for the three points.

"We know there are some good teams in our group and we had to win this game - it was an important three points.

"We have a good squad, a big squad, so we want to win everything and it's very important for us to go as far as possible [in the Europa League]."

Dembele's winner will likely steal the headlines but Kane's return to goalscoring form, after a difficult start to the campaign, will also serve as a boost for Spurs.

"[Kane] is very important for us, even at the beginning [of the season] but now he's scoring as well," Dembele added.